Last-Minute Costumes That Are Anything but Basic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The last week of October is here which means packages are arriving and costumes are coming out! If you’re anything like me, you might’ve procrastinated just a bit and are now relying on Amazon for those quick and easy last-minute accessories. I’ve rounded up some of my favorite Non Basic Halloween costumes that will look like you’ve been ready for months!

Sabrina Caprenter

This year’s pop icon has so many amazing looks on her tour this year! Pair your favorite mini dress with a fabulous blowout and blush and you’ll have her look instantly.

Rapunzel

Think: purple dress, some lace details, a fun braid and maybe even extensions. If you have shorter hair go for Rapunzel at the end of the movie with her chic short cut.

Sailor

Blue and white stripes, a fun skirt or micro shorts, gold accent jewelry! All you need is a sailor scarf and hat which you can find online as a costume pack with quick and easy delivery!

Rockstar

Rock your favorite sunglasses, leather jacket and skirt for the most iconic outfit of the night! If you want a little extra add some colored hair extensions and messy curls to finish the look.

Sandy, Grease

Classic, but iconic. Find your favorite black or leather pants, out the shoulder top, leather jacket, add a red lip and voluminous curls!