Keeping the Summer Glow: Your Guide to a Smooth Fall Transition

The sun is shining and you’re craving a morning smoothie, but it’s August and the pumpkin menus are already debuting. As much as I love fall, the transition can be difficult. Summer is the time when you’re motivated to go on walks in a cute set and eat all the greens because it’s warm, sunny and you feel like your best self. This summer mindset is coming with me into fall because transitioning into the school year does not have to mean giving up your favorite things. There are some simple ways to keep up your motivation and transition into fall as your best self yet.

Schedule Plans you Look Forward To

Summerdays might look a little different than school days, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy time right now. Making plans for the future keeps your weeks interesting and helps you look forward to exciting activities.

Switch up Exercise Routine

Try a new workout class on or off campus! Bentley hosts pilates and barre classes during the week that might be a fun new routine away from the gym. A new group class always motivates me to wake up earlier, sweat a little bit and maybe grab some Dunkin on the way home.

New Planner, New You

My cheetah planner is the place I write everything down to keep myself on track. Every year at the end of the summer I find a new one big enough not only for my assignments, but also for my schedule outside of schoolwork. Anything you’re looking forward to whether it is a trip, event, or a girls night out, write it down to keep yourself on track and excited for the months to come!

Take a Break

Starting a new school year can be both physically and mentally exhausting. Take time for yourself during the day to relax and reset your body. It doesn’t have to be a long break; taking one hour for yourself to catch up on Emily in Paris or reading a few chapters might help you stay focused when it comes time to do schoolwork again.

Seasonal Recipes

Walking into Trader Toes and seeing all the fall treats just sets the mood for the months ahead of us. My fall grocery hauls are going to be full of new recipes (nothing crazy), keeping my weeknight dinners fun and festive. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice fan or an apple cinnamon lover, fall recipes are a must!

The transition from summer to fall is a time of growth and excitement. By keeping your summer mindset alive and adding these simple strategies into your routine, you can make this fall your best one yet!