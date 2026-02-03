Ins and Outs – Final Semester Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back to campus this January felt surreal. Somewhow, I’m a senior and it’s my last semester at Bentley. I truly don’t know how it happened so quickly, but it did. Looking back at the last seven semesters (I know…crazy right?), there are definitley some things I would do differently. I want to make sure that in my final semester, I have no regrets. Here are some of the ins and outs I have in mind to make sure that I regret absolutely nothing about my last semester!

Ins

Saying yes to everything I can (whether it’s a movie night in with the girls or a night out on the town)

Taking care of my body (exercising, eating healthy, drinking water, journaling, etc)

Making time for different groups of people

Being proactive about school work (no scrambling to get work done at the last minute)

Staying focused

Reading more books

Putting effort into my outfits

Outs

Being negative

Worrying too mcuh

Procrastinating

Doing the bare minimum

Isolating Myself

Saying “No”

Sleeping in

Wherever you are in your college journey, these ins and outs are sure to help you make the most out of this spring semester.Try a few of them and hopefully you’ll look back on this semester feeling content with the choices you made!