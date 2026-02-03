Ins and Outs – Final Semester Edition

Coming back to campus this January felt surreal. Somewhow, I’m a senior and it’s my last semester at Bentley. I truly don’t know how it happened so quickly, but it did. Looking back at the last seven semesters (I know…crazy right?), there are definitley some things I would do differently. I want to make sure that in my final semester, I have no regrets. Here are some of the ins and outs I have in mind to make sure that I regret absolutely nothing about my last semester!
Ins
- Saying yes to everything I can (whether it’s a movie night in with the girls or a night out on the town)
- Taking care of my body (exercising, eating healthy, drinking water, journaling, etc)
- Making time for different groups of people
- Being proactive about school work (no scrambling to get work done at the last minute)
- Staying focused
- Reading more books
- Putting effort into my outfits
Outs
- Being negative
- Worrying too mcuh
- Procrastinating
- Doing the bare minimum
- Isolating Myself
- Saying “No”
- Sleeping in
Wherever you are in your college journey, these ins and outs are sure to help you make the most out of this spring semester.Try a few of them and hopefully you’ll look back on this semester feeling content with the choices you made!