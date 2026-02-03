Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
A girl with white nail polish holding scrabble letters spelling the word SENIOR
A girl with white nail polish holding scrabble letters spelling the word SENIOR
Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash
Bentley | Life > Experiences

Ins and Outs – Final Semester Edition

Serena Longo Student Contributor, Bentley University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back to campus this January felt surreal. Somewhow, I’m a senior and it’s my last semester at Bentley. I truly don’t know how it happened so quickly, but it did. Looking back at the last seven semesters (I know…crazy right?), there are definitley some things I would do differently. I want to make sure that in my final semester, I have no regrets. Here are some of the ins and outs I have in mind to make sure that I regret absolutely nothing about my last semester!

Ins

  • Saying yes to everything I can (whether it’s a movie night in with the girls or a night out on the town)
  • Taking care of my body (exercising, eating healthy, drinking water, journaling, etc)
  • Making time for different groups of people
  • Being proactive about school work (no scrambling to get work done at the last minute)
  • Staying focused
  • Reading more books
  • Putting effort into my outfits

Outs

  • Being negative
  • Worrying too mcuh
  • Procrastinating
  • Doing the bare minimum
  • Isolating Myself
  • Saying “No”
  • Sleeping in

Wherever you are in your college journey, these ins and outs are sure to help you make the most out of this spring semester.Try a few of them and hopefully you’ll look back on this semester feeling content with the choices you made!

Serena Longo

Bentley '24

Hi! My name is Serena and I am a senior at Bentley University. Being at a business school, I love the creativity that writing for HerCampus allows me to have. I love to write about life experiences in general because it really brings about a sense of community and relatability! Outside of HerCampus, I really enjoy Pilates, spending time with friends, and going out for a night on the town!