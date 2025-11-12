If My College Life Were a Movie, Here’s the Soundtrack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
When walking to class…
Edge of Desire by John Summit – Lowkey hyping me up for a LIT class
When going for a walk…
Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
Right before exam time…
Café con Ron by BAD BUNNY BABY or Ocean by Fisher lol
Locking in for a study session…
Any cafe music, low-key
What I’m singing in my dorm lately…
La FALDA by Myke Towers
When I’m stressed…
Let it all work out by Lil Wayne
What my roomies sing (which then I sing to)…
Hamilton.
Notable mentions:
Carnival X Fein Remix
Take Me Out
Bling by Sza
Mas Que Nada
Calvin Harris, Abba, A boogie with the hoodie.