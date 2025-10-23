How I Finally Found My Study Style in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

coming from High SCHOOL.

I thought I knew it all, I’d go into exams without studying, just paying attention in class, doing homework, taking organized notes was enough for me. Things came easy to me; there was no need to spend hours studying or stress over exams.

Starting college.

I realized this wasn’t high school. This was far more, finding my medium was hard. Cramming the night before or day of, just copying notes off slideshows, studying with friends who are not studying too, procrastinating too much, or just thinking my knowledge was enough did not lead to success. First semester Freshman year was rough; I struggled with change in campus life, academics, getting involved, and finding my people. Eventually I found myself, I found my friends, I found what worked for me studying.

It got better.

I soon had to test new methods of studying because whatever I was doing wasn’t working. I started to create flashcards on Quizlet to memorize definitions and formulas. I started to study with friends who were also being productive and or studying like me. I created a calming study playlist to listen to and grabbed my favorite coffee order. I started studying in spaces other than my dorm, less distractions, and everyone around me in say the library would be studying too. I took handwritten notes, made study sheets and outlines, did countless practice problems. I soon saw this was working for me, grades were going up, and what I was learning felt natural to me.

trust the process.

I learned there is no one way of studying and not everyone studies the same way. What may work for me may not work for everyone. Being patient, taking time to try new things, and finding what best fits for you is the key element in finding your ideal study style.