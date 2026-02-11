How I Dress Up A Comfy Outfit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I will forever be a girl who chooses comfort or cute when choosing an outfit. However, I’ve found there’s a way to be comfortable while also looking super cute. Here are some of the tricks I’ve learned.

Tight Tops

I love wearing sweatpants, but sometimes I want to dress up my outfit while still wearing sweatpants.The tight top baggy sweatpants contrast is always super cute. You look like you tried while still not having tried that hard.

Cute Tops or Sweaters

I live in my sweatpants and leggings so some days all I’ll do to my outfit is just add a cuter top. Sometimes it’s a crop top or a sweater, but just something I think makes my outfit look a little cuter.

Jewelry

I love to dress up any comfy outfit with jewelry. Especially chunky jewelry. It just adds so much to an outfit. My personal favorite is to put on some cute rings and maybe some chunky gold earrings. Necklaces also add so much to an outfit.

Jackets

My personal favorite way to add to a leggings outfit is by wearing a denim jacket. You still maintain comfort while wearing something that adds so much to your outfit.

Hair Accessories

Adding something to your hair can always add to a look. Personally, I like to do a half up half down with a claw clip or put on a headband. And the best thing about these options is that they are cheap and you can get claw clips and headbands at a drugstore.