How Bentley Hillel and Her Campus Celebrate the Weekend!

If anyone knows how to celebrate the weekend, it’s our Bentley Hillel members. Our Jewish peers host a Shabbat dinner on campus every Friday to welcome the Sabbath and celebrate all the rest and leisure that comes with the weekend. As busy college students, we can all embrace Hillel’s celebration of the weekend and join them in taking the time to pause and enjoy the end of a productive week. Here are our favorite ways to celebrate the weekend at Bentley:

Go on a hot girl walk

Journal

Take an ‘everything’ shower

Dance!

Meditate

Self care night

Go to the bar/GNO!

Get dinner with friends

Explore the area

Sleep in

Go to the Her Campus Clothing Swap and Hillel’s Shabbat today!