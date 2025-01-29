Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
HCXO Bentley’s Favorite Things Right Now!

  1. Study Spots:
    • Einsteins Bagels for background noise!
    • The Falcony Study Room for quiet, focused study time
    • The Library for a classic choice
  2. Winter Fashion Trends:
    • Chunky knit sweaters
    • Oversized scarves
    • Puffer jackets
    • Lots of stacked jewelry
  3. Being environment friendly:
    • Reusable water bottles
    • Sustainable tote bags
    • Ordering from sustainable brands who are taking action against climate change!
  4. Self-Care Staples:
    • Lavender-scented candles
    • Cozy loungewear
    • Face masks & skincare products
    • Netflix favorites like The Office and Gilmore Girls
  5. Campus Events:
    • Spring Day
    • Student-run charity initiatives
    • The Career Fair
  6. Local Spots in Waltham:
    • Duh Chipotle and Panera
    • Wilsons Diner
    • Iris nails!
