Get into the Fall Spirit!

If you’re looking to embrace everything autumn has to offer, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re a pumpkin spice enthusiast or just love the cozy vibes, here’s a list of fun activities to help you welcome the season in style.

1) Go Apple Picking

Spend a crisp afternoon at a local orchard, filling your basket with fresh apples. When you get home, find a recipe and bake with your haul — apple pie, crisps, and strudel are all delicious (especially served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream).

2) Visit a Farmers’ Market

Take a leisurely walk through your local farmers’ market. You’ll get your steps in while supporting small businesses and picking up seasonal goodies to brighten your pantry.

3) Go Thrifting

Fall is the perfect excuse to hunt for vintage sweaters, flannels, and unique home décor. A thrift trip is not only sustainable but also a fun way to discover one-of-a-kind pieces.

4) Host a Sunday Football Hangout

Even if you’re not a huge sports fan, Sunday football is the ultimate excuse to gather friends, put on a cozy sweatshirt, and make a batch of buffalo chicken dip. (Trust us — it’s always a crowd-pleaser.)

5) Curl Up With a Cozy Blanket and Watch a Fall Show

There’s nothing like a chill evening on the couch watching something Fall-ish. Gilmore Girls is a classic pick, but any feel-good series or movie will give you that fall glow.

6) Watch Dancing With the Stars on Tuesdays

Add a little sparkle to your week by tuning into Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday. The glitzy costumes and lively performances make for the perfect seasonal pick-me-up.

7) Start a Fall Outfit Catalogue

Document your cutest fall fits! Take mirror selfies, create Pinterest boards, or snap artsy photos of your OOTDs to inspire yourself all season long.

8) Journal or Scrapbook

Capture your favorite autumn moments: from coffee shop dates to leaf-strewn walks in a journal or scrapbook. It’s a fun way to reflect and create something you’ll love looking back on.

9) Attend a Fall Festival

Immerse yourself in all things autumn by checking out a local fall festival. Think hayrides, seasonal treats, craft booths, and live music — a perfect way to spend a weekend.

10) Go on a Scenic Hike

Take advantage of the crisp air and colorful foliage with a hike or nature walk. Whether it’s a local trail or a weekend day trip, the views and fresh air are unbeatable.

11) Visit a Pumpkin Patch & Carve Pumpkins

Head to a pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect one, then spend the afternoon carving (or painting!) it. Display your masterpiece on your porch, dorm, or windowsill.

12) Make a Mood Board

Gather your favorite autumn visuals — think warm-toned leaves, chunky scarves, and steaming lattes — and create a fall mood board. You can make it digitally or use printed images and craft supplies for a fun DIY.

13) Read a Good Book

There’s something magical about curling up with a book while the weather cools down. Choose something atmospheric: a cozy romance, a gripping mystery, or even a nostalgic favorite.

14) Listen to “All Too Well” on Repeat

No fall playlist is complete without a little Taylor Swift. “All Too Well” (yes, the 10-minute version) sets the perfect moody soundtrack for everything from long walks to baking marathons.

Whether you’re heading outdoors for apple picking or staying in with a good book, these activities will help you soak up every ounce of fall magic. Grab your sweater, light a candle, and get ready for the coziest season yet!