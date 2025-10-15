From Spreadsheets to Spontaneity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the oldest daughter, an accounting major, and a proud Type-A planner, my weekends are typically mapped out with precision. I thrive on structure, color-coded calendars, and knowing exactly what I’ll be doing from Thursday night to Sunday evening. Spontaneity? That’s for other people.

But this past weekend, something shifted.

It was Friday morning, and I was sipping my usual coffee while mentally reviewing my to-do list. Then I saw yet another post about Lorde playing at the Garden that night. I’ve always loved her music, her personality, and her vibe, but the tickets I tried to get last month were way too expensive.

So I got curious. Don’t people usually buy cheap tickets the day of? I opened up my Ticketmaster app, and without overthinking (a miracle in itself), I clicked “purchase” to two seats in row 3 for a very reasonable price. No spreadsheet. No planning. Just going with the flow.

I called my sister immediately, half-shocked at my own impulsiveness, and she got in a car to meet me a few hours later. We threw outfits together, hopped on the train, and let the night unfold.

And wow—what a night.

From the electric energy of the crowd to Lorde’s ethereal performance, it was one of the best weekends I’ve ever had. We danced, sang, laughed, and didn’t once check a schedule. It sort of felt like freedom in a way. It felt like everything my New Year’s resolution—“go with the flow more”—was meant to be.

I didn’t realize how tightly I’d been gripping the reins of my own life until I let go, even just for a night. And while I’ll always love a good plan, this weekend reminded me that magic often lives in the unplanned moments.

So here’s to more spontaneous ticket purchases, more sister adventures, and more weekends that surprise me—in the best way.