Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash
Life

Things That Are Embarrassing For No Reason

Alyssa Galin
There are definitely some things that, even though they shouldn’t be, feel embarrassing so embarassing. Here are a few…

  1. Tripping or stumbling in public – It’s almost always an accident, but it can feel like everyone noticed.
  2. Saying “you too” when someone wishes you a good meal or a good night – It’s harmless, but feels awkward when you realize you said it in the wrong context.
  3. Forgetting someone’s name right after they just told you – It happens to everyone, but it’s still an instant “oops” moment.
  4. Waving back at someone who wasn’t actually waving at you – It’s just a little moment of miscommunication, but it feels so awkward.
  5. Getting a song lyric wrong in front of others – Especially when people point it out!
  6. Sending a text to the wrong person – Even if it’s just an emoji or something silly, it feels like the world stops for a second.
  7. Laughing at the wrong time – It’s not your fault, but sometimes you just can’t help it!
  8. Not recognizing someone you’ve met before – The awkward moment of trying to figure out where you’ve seen them without making them feel bad.
  9. Having a piece of food stuck in your teeth during a conversation – Especially if you don’t realize it until someone points it out!
  10. Mispronouncing a word in front of people – Even if it’s a word you’ve said a million times, in that moment it feels like you’ve lost all credibility.
  11. Not knowing what to do with your hands in a photo – You just stand there, unsure whether to put them in your pockets or on your hips.
  12. Walking in the wrong direction after a conversation – Especially when you realize halfway through that you’re headed the wrong way.
  13. Walking into a room and forgetting why you went in – It’s like your brain just hits a reset button for a moment.
  14. Having your stomach growl loudly in a quiet room – It feels like everyone heard it, even if they probably didn’t.
  15. Not being able to remember a simple word – That awkward pause where you know exactly what you mean, but the word just won’t come.
  16. Waving at someone who isn’t looking at you – You look around awkwardly and try to cover it up like you weren’t actually waving at all.
  17. Accidentally liking an old post on social media – When you’re scrolling, and your finger slips and likes something from months ago.
  18. Having a voice crack when speaking normally – Even though it’s super common, it feels like everyone notices.
  19. Not knowing the answer to a question when everyone expects you to know it – Especially in class or at work.
  20. Getting caught staring at someone and then having to awkwardly look away – Even though they probably didn’t notice, it feels like they did.
