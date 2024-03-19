This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Fire Cycle’s 3 Class Intro Pack COMPLETED – Here’s What We Thought:

This was a super fun weekend morning activity! It woke us up, energized us for the day, and was a great way to get closer as roomies :)

The atmosphere was great, filled with supporting & uplifting people! It was also a super good workout with the music and good vibes making it go by fast.

It was DARK when the session started – which we were not expecting – but we loved it. Nobody was judging you, the music was awesome and loud, and there were colors that light up along with the beats of the songs!

Tip – pick themes you enjoy! They have a really nice, detailed schedule online and the booking process is super easy as well.

ALSO – this 45-minute workout was not just biking with your legs. We loved how it was a full body workout. There was a mix of everything from legs to arms to abs.

The staff was super welcoming and nice, and it wasn’t even 10 minutes away from campus…. However, there is only parallel parking which isn’t Steph’s strongest skill lol ;)

Overall, this pack was perfect with pricing, especially as college students. We wish we could do it again, but it was only a one-time deal. We would totally recommend this 10/10 pack & experience to anyone interested in cycling with their friends!