This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Finals week is notorious for its stress and sleepless nights, but it doesn’t have to be that way. With the right approach, you can do well while still prioritizing your well-being. Here are some tips to help you find a balance between studying and self-care during these crazy last few weeks.

1. Make a Schedule: Create a realistic study schedule that allocates time for studying and for you. Break down your days into manageable chunks and schedule regular breaks to rest and recharge. It’s so important otherwise you could end up overwhelming yourself with work and that is never productive.

2. Prioritize: Prioritize your studying, not every subject needs the same amount of time and effort. Allocate more time to subjects or topics that need more so you don’t spend unnecessary time stressed.

3. Get SLEEP: PLEASE get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night to help that brain function. Avoid pulling all-nighters as it can hurt you a lot in terms of productivity. Creating a bedtime routine really helps me relax and forget about all that I have going on.

4. Stay Active: Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. It helps reduce stress and make me a happier person. It doesn’t have to be a lot, go for a walk, a swim, a jog, whatever works for you.

6. Mindfulness: I use mindfulness techniques such as breathing, meditation, or yoga to help stay calm and focused. I center myself in these moments to remember that everything is okay and these exams are not everything.

7. Use Your Resources: Reach out to friends, family, or campus support. They are all there for you and want you to succeed and I guarantee can help with what you need.

Remember that taking care of yourself is just as important as studying hard, so be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.