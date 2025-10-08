Feeling Crafty?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you ever in the mood to do something creative, but feel like you don’t have the time or means to make anything? Here are a few ways to express your creativity without needing to purchase a lot of materials.

Collage/scrapbook

All you need is paper, a printer, scissors, and a form of adhesive. You can make a vision board to set goals for yourself, or simply document memories with friends and family!

Make cards

With just paper, scissors, and some writing utensil, you can get ahead of birthdays and upcoming holidays by creating cards for those special people in your life. Try something more advanced like 3D designs and pop-ups to challenge yourself!

DIY garland

Depending on what materials you have access to, there are a bunch of different ways to make decorative garlands. If you have paper, you can make Halloween-themed garland (cut out bats, pumpkins, witch hats, etc.), winter garland (experiment with different snowflake patterns), or even happy birthday signs. If you have string on hand, you can also make your own pom-poms or tassels!

color

If you have a printer and paper, simply find an outline of a design you like online and print it out. Coloring is both relaxing and therapeutic, and it’s something you can do for fun without using much brain power. You can also consider printing out a color-by-number sheet.

Customize your clothing

Go back to the basics: find a fun way to alter your clothing. Crop a shirt, iron on patches, bedazzle a pair of jeans, paint the pockets of your shorts, embroider a design on your pants, or tie your tops in a fun way.