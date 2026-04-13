Fashion Predictions for Spring/Summer 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I want to preface this by saying that by no means am I a fashion guru or the most knowledgeable person in the industry. That said, I do try to keep up with fashion as much as I can and stay aware of what’s circulating or gaining momentum. Lately, I’ve developed a bit of a “conspiracy” about two colors I think will dominate Spring 2026 and carry into Summer 2026: lilac and orange.

If you followed the most recent New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, you may have noticed how often orange appeared across collections, from Chanel to Valentino to Dior. These brands help set the tone for the industry, and their influence trickles down quickly. For example, brands like MOTHER are already featuring orange pieces on their sites, including everyday staples like pants. Even Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in an orange dress, which is worth noting, given how often top models are styled in emerging trends.

Last spring and summer were filled with butter yellow and whimsical pinks. This year, I think we’ll see a shift: butter yellow evolving into a richer, more saturated orange, and soft pinks being replaced by a muted, delicate lilac.

So why lilac? For one, there are usually at least two standout colors each season, and I’ve started noticing lilacs popping up more, whether it be in nail colors, dresses, or subtle accessories. Plus, fashion is cyclical. We haven’t seen lilac dominate in a while, which makes it a strong candidate for a comeback in 2026.

That said, it’s important to approach trends with balance. You don’t need to fully commit but instead just incorporate these colors into a few aspects of your wardrobe. For example, an orange tank paired with white linen pants and square-toe Havaianas creates an effortless, chic look. And if these colors aren’t for you, that’s okay! Don’t force it. The last thing you want is buyer’s remorse from items that sit unworn in your closet. Stick to what you love and what works for you—there’s always next season.