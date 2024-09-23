This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
As the days start to get shorter and the air feels a little crisper, I can’t help but get excited for fall. There’s something about the change of seasons that brings that feeling of starting fresh and new beginnings. Whether it’s breaking out my favorite sweaters or sipping on pumpkin-flavored everything, I’m here for it all. Narrowing this list down was hard but here are my top 15 fall things I cannot wait for…
- Sweater Weather – Finally. There’s nothing better than being cozy in layers while still feeling a little dressed up.
- Pumpkin Spice Everything – Lattes, muffins, candles—you name it, if it’s pumpkin spice, I’m buying it.
- The Foliage – Watching the leaves turn shades of red, orange, and yellow is so peaceful. There’s nothing quite like it.
- Morning Walks – The cool air early in the morning gets me excited to walk and feel ready to conquer the day.
- Halloween! – Dressing up, scary movies, Halloween cookies, hanging out with friends; Halloweekend is one of the best of the year in college.
- Fall-Themed Baking – Apple pies, pumpkin bread, and cinnamon rolls. Fall is the perfect excuse to bake all the cozy treats.
- Bonfires– I don’t think I have to elaborate on this one besides melted chocolate s’mores.
- Warm Drinks – Hot cocoa, chai lattes, and spiced teas are fall perfection.
- Football Season – Even though I’m not a huge sports person, the energy around football games and tailgates is just so fun.
- Fall Fashion – Boot season is back!
- Candles – Fall candles are the best. Scents like apple cider, cinnamon, and woodsy vibes make the dorms feel so homey.
- Thanksgiving Prep – It’s not too far off… I can already taste the mashed potatoes, turkey, and pumpkin pie.
- Fall Adventures – Pumpkin patches, apple picking, and corn mazes are such fun ways to embrace the season.
- Warm Blankets – There’s nothing like bundling up in a thick, warm blanket with a good book as it get’s colder.
- New Beginnings – Something about fall always feels like a fresh start. With the school year underway and the holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect time to reflect and reset.