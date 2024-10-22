The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since fall is finally here, and in full effect in New England, fall dates are in full swing. These dates don’t have to be with your significant other, but could be with a friend, friends, or even just yourself. Whoever it may be, celebrate the lovely offerings fall has before it is too late.

Pumpkin Patch

Although it may seem basic, pumpkin patches can be a lot of fun. Not only are you there to pick a pumpkin, but you can get all dressed up and take cute pictures. In addtion to being such a picturesque place for taking photos, you can also take in the beauty of nature. A lot of pumpkin patches also have other activities to do while you are there so leave some time in your day to make some memories.

Carving Pumpkins

Once you have picked the pumpkin, the fun part is carving it. If you didn’t have time to go to a pumpkin patch you can just grab one at the store or a local farm. Carving pumpkins may seem stressful to some, but it’s not about the outcome, it’s about the memories made along the way. There is no way to mess it up, whatever it ends up being will look festive because it’s on a pumpkin. Or if you don’t want to carve the pumpkin you can always paint it. It’ll look just as good.

Apple Picking

Similar to visiting a pumpkin patch, apple picking can be incredibly fun. Apple picking is fun because you get to pick out the apples yourself. I love to taste the apples while picking them and deciding which ones are my favorites. Also, this is another opportunity for a photo op. Who doesn’t love an opportunity to take the basic apple picking photos for your Instagram feed.

Bake Desserts

In my opinion, baking is always more fun in the fall and winter months. I think this is because it gets colder in those months and baking gives a sense and feeling of warmth. Plus, there is not a whole lot to do outside once the winter months start rolling in. Using the pumpkins and apples you may have picked; you can make a delicious dessert. Typically, after apple picking, we have an abundance of apples lying around that are just going to go bad before we have a chance to eat them all. What better to do with them than make a dessert?You simply cannot go wrong with an apple crisp or pie!

Take a Walk

I touched on this earlier but fall brings in foliage like no other season. Especially here in New England once the trees start to change, it feels like a different place. The trees start changing colors and the leaves on the ground make me want to go on a walk through the woods or find a nearby trail to really take in all the beautiful nature surrounding me. Plus, the sound of leaves crunching below my feet, is a sound like no other.

Movie Night

As the temperature starts to drop, the thought of wrapping up in a fuzzy blanket in front of the TV with some popcorn and hot chocolate is something I love. Sometimes you have to romanticize the little things in life, and I feel that this is one of those things that you can really make a big deal out of, even though it’s just a small thing that you can do whenever.

Corn Maze

This might just be a thing here in New England, but corn mazes will always be a core memory for me as a child. Even though I did these as a child, they are even more fun for adults because of the level of difficulty. A lot of them have hints and riddles built into them to help you find your way out easier and faster. 10/10 would recommend if there is one nearby.