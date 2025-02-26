This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
Our chapter came up with these easy meals that they love to make on campus so you dont have to! Not the highest nutritional value and you probably wouldn’t serve these at a restaurant but they do the trick when you need something easy!
- Microwave Mac and Cheese
- Overnight Oats
- Quesadillas
- Avocado Toast
- Instant Ramen with Veggies
- Smoothie Bowls
- Salad Jars
- Rice Bowls
- Wraps
- Bagel Sandwiches
- Pita Pizzas
- Instant Noodles with Peanut Sauce
- Scrambled Eggs in a Mug
- Grilled Cheese
- Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich
- Yogurt Parfaits
- Tortilla Chips and Guacamole
- Instant Soup Cups
- Stir-Fried Rice
- Hummus and Veggies
- Pasta Salad
- Hard-Boiled Eggs
- Frozen Burritos
- Veggie Tacos
- Oatmeal with Fruit