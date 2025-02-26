Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Our chapter came up with these easy meals that they love to make on campus so you dont have to! Not the highest nutritional value and you probably wouldn’t serve these at a restaurant but they do the trick when you need something easy!

  1. Microwave Mac and Cheese
  2. Overnight Oats
  3. Quesadillas
  4. Avocado Toast
  5. Instant Ramen with Veggies
  6. Smoothie Bowls
  7. Salad Jars
  8. Rice Bowls
  9. Wraps
  10. Bagel Sandwiches
  11. Pita Pizzas
  12. Instant Noodles with Peanut Sauce
  13. Scrambled Eggs in a Mug
  14. Grilled Cheese
  15. Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich
  16. Yogurt Parfaits
  17. Tortilla Chips and Guacamole
  18. Instant Soup Cups
  19. Stir-Fried Rice
  20. Hummus and Veggies
  21. Pasta Salad
  22. Hard-Boiled Eggs
  23. Frozen Burritos
  24. Veggie Tacos
  25. Oatmeal with Fruit
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Bentley University