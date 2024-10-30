This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
Here is a list of our top ideas for a Halloween costume this year! These are all over the place but are all so fun. We can’t wait to see what everyone wears this year!
- Cowgirl Barbie
- Wednesday Addams
- Elle Woods
- Maddy from Euphoria
- Witch
- Harry Potter Character
- Cher from Clueless
- Coraline
- Powerpuff Girls
- Taylor Swift
- Britney Spears
- Greek Goddess
- Vampire
- Scooby-Doo Gang
- Rosie the Riveter
- Lara Croft
- Bridgerton Royalty
- Bob Ross
- Ariana Grande
- Mamma Mia! Dancing Queen
- Kim Possible
- Minnie Mouse
- The Incredibles
- Alien
- Skeleton
- 80s Workout Girl
- Cruella de Vil
- The Joker
- Daphne from Scooby-Doo
- Sailor Moon
- Katniss Everdeen
- Cowgirl
- 1920s Flapper
- Wonder Woman
- Shrek and Donkey
- Tinkerbell
- Princess Leia
- Peter Pan
- Mario and Luigi
- Rapunzel