This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Here is a list of our top ideas for a Halloween costume this year! These are all over the place but are all so fun. We can’t wait to see what everyone wears this year!

  1. Cowgirl Barbie
  2. Wednesday Addams
  3. Elle Woods
  4. Maddy from Euphoria
  5. Witch
  6. Harry Potter Character
  7. Cher from Clueless
  8. Coraline
  9. Powerpuff Girls
  10. Taylor Swift
  11. Britney Spears
  12. Greek Goddess
  13. Vampire
  14. Scooby-Doo Gang
  15. Rosie the Riveter
  16. Lara Croft
  17. Bridgerton Royalty
  18. Bob Ross
  19. Ariana Grande
  20. Mamma Mia! Dancing Queen
  21. Kim Possible
  22. Minnie Mouse
  23. The Incredibles
  24. Alien
  25. Skeleton
  26. 80s Workout Girl
  27. Cruella de Vil
  28. The Joker
  29. Daphne from Scooby-Doo
  30. Sailor Moon
  31. Katniss Everdeen
  32. Cowgirl
  33. 1920s Flapper
  34. Wonder Woman
  35. Shrek and Donkey
  36. Tinkerbell
  37. Princess Leia
  38. Peter Pan
  39. Mario and Luigi
  40. Rapunzel
Bentley University