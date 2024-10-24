Dune: Part Two Movie Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

4.5/5

THIS WAS SO GOOD. This lived up to the hype but people saying it’s one of the best movies ever made are kinda crazy for that. Honestly to each their own because if this is the genre you’re into it’s really good. Anyway, I knew they were just getting started with the first movie and they delivered with the second! I love the music in this movie and I can already tell this is gonna be one of those scores that becomes synonymous with the genre and the setting of the movie because it’s just so perfect. Zendaya will always be famous to me, I love her so dearly. The mom absolutely killed this her performance was truly harrowing. So unsettling but so compelling. The fact that Anya Taylor Joy’s character is her unborn child was a wild reveal. I really hope they take the time to dive into everything because I’m kinda confused. Them being Harken (or however you spell that) had me floored but I am confused on how that helps them survive? And was that the thing that Paul was gonna find out about their bloodline that he wouldn’t be happy about? I also remember in the first movie that Baron (or whatever Stellan Skarsgard’s character name is) said that Leto was his brother when he was killing him so now I’m very confused about that but I must have misunderstood. I definitely left the theater with a few questions but that’s why I just want them to explain it all! I’m just so entertained! I am honestly really surprised that people liked this so much and didn’t like the first at all. Because it’s essentially the same thing just with slightly more action.

When Stellan and Austin Butler kissed on the mouth that was genuinely insane to see as they are Uncle and nephew if I’m not mistaken. I apologize that none of this review was a cohesive thought or contained a nuanced perspective. Another question I had is that I know that now the holy war is gonna happen but why is it known as a holy war? Is it because Paul is a religious symbol to the Freman? Also is the war Freman versus the world? What happens when Paul wins? Last question – what are the bene gesserit planning? I don’t get why there are ‘no sides’ because why don’t they want Paul to win?