Drugstore Products I Keep on Hand at All Times

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest. You don’t always need high-end products to look and feel your best. Some of the best beauty staples can be found right at the drugstore, sitting on the shelves between your late-night snack runs and last-minute school supply hauls. From glowing skin to soft lips and perfect lashes, these are the tried-and-true products I keep on hand at all times that are affordable and reliable.

1. e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

This is the secret to that “your skin but better” glow. The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter gives a radiant, filtered finish that makes you look like you’ve had eight hours of sleep (even when you haven’t). Wear it alone for a natural glow or under foundation for that lit-from-within look.

2. Blistex Chapstick

A forever classic. Blistex is simple, effective, and a total lifesaver when the air gets dry. I keep one in every bag, every pocket, and every drawer because chapped lips have no place in my life.

3. L’Oréal Lumi Glotion

For those days when your skin needs a little extra life, the Lumi Glotion is a game-changer. It gives a soft, healthy glow without looking greasy. Mix it with your foundation or wear it solo for that “I just got back from vacation” kind of radiance.

4. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Lip Color

This lip product doesn’t move. It stays put through coffee, lunch, and whatever your day throws at you. The colors are rich and glossy without being sticky, making it perfect for long days on campus or nights out with friends.

5. Vaseline Hand Lotion

If you know, you know. Vaseline’s hand lotion keeps your skin soft, hydrated, and smooth even through endless handwashing. It absorbs quickly, smells clean, and is one of those underrated essentials you don’t appreciate until you forget it.

6. e.l.f. Lip Oils

Glossy, hydrating, and affordable: these lip oils are everything. They add shine without stickiness and give your lips that plump, juicy look that feels fresh and effortless.

7. Physician’s Formula Butter Bronzer

This bronzer has been a drugstore favorite for years and for good reason. It blends so well, smells like a tropical vacation, and gives your skin a warm, natural sun-kissed glow. It’s impossible to mess up, even on groggy mornings.

8. Patch Aid Pimple Patches

A skin-saving must-have. These little stickers work overnight to flatten blemishes and reduce redness, making breakouts way less stressful. They’re perfect for keeping in your bathroom cabinet or travel bag for surprise pimples.

9. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

This mascara went viral for a reason. It lengthens, lifts, and adds volume without clumping, giving your lashes that fluttery, full look. It’s a perfect everyday mascara that works just as well for a no-makeup day as it does for a full glam look.

10. Garnier Micellar Water

This is my go-to for removing makeup quickly and gently. It takes off everything: mascara, lipstick, foundation, without leaving your skin dry or irritated. It’s perfect for late nights when you can barely make it to the sink but still want clean skin.

11. Nivea Cocoa Butter Lotion

Soft, hydrated skin is a non-negotiable, and this lotion delivers. It’s rich, creamy, and leaves your skin smelling like warm cocoa butter. It’s my favorite for keeping my skin moisturized all year round, especially in colder months.

12. L’Oréal EverPure Sulfate-Free Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner

This duo is gentle, nourishing, and ideal for anyone who wants fuller, healthier-looking hair. It cleanses without stripping and adds a noticeable boost of volume. Plus, the sulfate-free formula is color-safe, so your hair stays happy and shiny.

From skin savers to hair heroes, these drugstore staples are the definition of reliable beauty. They’re easy to find, budget-friendly, and genuinely work because great products don’t have to come with a high-end price tag.