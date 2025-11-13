Ditched my Curling Iron for Hot Rollers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up my mom was the queen of having the most voluminous curls and blow outs, always making her hair the main character of her outfit. The funny thing is she never used a curling iron because she said it took too long and the curls would never last all day. Her go to was and still is the iconic hot rollers. You heat them up for 5 minutes, put them in your hair for 5 minutes and you have the most voluminous blowout in under 10 minutes. Recently, at school I have taken my moms advice, packed my hot rollers and am addicted to using them! The trick to hot rollers is the distribution of heat to the hair. Some of the rollers are larger, some smaller and these different sizes influence the final result of your curls. Below I have added my favorite hot rollers, so you can ditch your curling iron and have the most iconic hair routine in 10 minutes or less.