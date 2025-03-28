Dad Jokes Cure All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

We all need a pick me up this week right? No? Just me? Anyways I think we need a little laughter in our lives so here are some terrible jokes that just might be so terrible you laugh :)

WHY DON’T SKELETONS FIGHT EACH OTHER?

Because they don’t have the guts.

I’M READING A BOOK ON ANTI-GRAVITY.

It’s impossible to put down!

WHY DID THE SCARECROW WIN AN AWARD?

Because he was outstanding in his field!

WHY DON’T EGGS TELL JOKES?

They’d crack each other up.

I USED TO PLAY PIANO BY EAR…

But now I use my hands.

I ONLY KNOW 25 LETTERS OF THE ALPHABET.

I don’t know y.

HOW DOES A PENGUIN BUILD ITS HOUSE?

Igloos it together.

WHAT DID THE BIG FLOWER SAY TO THE LITTLE FLOWER?

Hi, bud!

WHY DID THE BICYCLE FALL OVER?

Because it was two-tired!

I’M AFRAID FOR THE CALENDAR.

Its days are numbered.

WHY DON’T SOME COUPLES GO TO THE GYM?

Because some relationships don’t work out.

WHAT DO YOU CALL FAKE SPAGHETTI?

An impasta!

HOW DO YOU ORGANIZE A SPACE PARTY?

You planet.

Hope you have a great rest of your day!