Crunch Time: Study Snacks to Keep You Going!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter or just need a quick bite between classes, snacks are a girl’s best friend. I am a sucker for the unhealthy options so here are some of my favorite easy healthy snacks that actually work to curb cravings AND help you study!

Almonds – Packed with protein and healthy fats, almonds are the ultimate grab-and-go snack. They’ll keep you full and focused during those long study sessions. Chobani Greek Yogurt with Honey – Creamy, sweet, and full of probiotics, Greek yogurt is a delicious way to get your protein fix and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time! Veggies – If you need a crunch, try pairing your favorite dips with carrot sticks, cucumbers, or celery. This snack keeps you full and feeling healthy! Popcorn – Low in calories but high in satisfaction, the perfect light snack for when you just need something to munch on during a Netflix study break. Dark Chocolate – Yes, chocolate! Dark chocolate has antioxidants and can give you a little energy boost when your brain feels fried. Apple Slices with Peanut Butter – The classic combo of apples and peanut butter hits everything: sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy. Plus, it’s packed with fiber and healthy fats.

Stock up on these snacks, and you’ll be ready to conquer midterms, papers, and everything else that comes your way this semester. Happy snacking!