Crunch Time: Study Snacks to Keep You Going!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter or just need a quick bite between classes, snacks are a girl’s best friend. I am a sucker for the unhealthy options so here are some of my favorite easy healthy snacks that actually work to curb cravings AND help you study!

Almonds โ€“ Packed with protein and healthy fats, almonds are the ultimate grab-and-go snack. Theyโ€™ll keep you full and focused during those long study sessions. Chobani Greek Yogurt with Honey โ€“ Creamy, sweet, and full of probiotics, Greek yogurt is a delicious way to get your protein fix and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time! Veggies โ€“ If you need a crunch, try pairing your favorite dips with carrot sticks, cucumbers, or celery. This snack keeps you full and feeling healthy! Popcorn โ€“ Low in calories but high in satisfaction, the perfect light snack for when you just need something to munch on during a Netflix study break. Dark Chocolate โ€“ Yes, chocolate! Dark chocolate has antioxidants and can give you a little energy boost when your brain feels fried. Apple Slices with Peanut Butter โ€“ The classic combo of apples and peanut butter hits everything: sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy. Plus, itโ€™s packed with fiber and healthy fats.

Stock up on these snacks, and you’ll be ready to conquer midterms, papers, and everything else that comes your way this semester. Happy snacking!