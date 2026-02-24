Coffee Flavors That Make My Coffee So Much Better

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student, you have so many classes, extracurriculars, meetings, and so much more. Sometimes you lack sleep, but you’re still forced to have to get through your day. I am someone who always needs caffeine, but coffee especially. Regular coffee is alright, but adding some flavor to it always makes it so much better and makes me feel like I can get through my day. Here are some of my personal favorite coffee flavors:

Caramel

Starting with a little bit of a basic one, but I am a lover of all things caramel. You can add this to your coffee with a syrup or even with a creamer. My personal favorite is the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer.

Cookie Dough

I love a little bit of cookie dough flavor. The Chobani one is SO good.

Cookie Butter

I will admit I hopped on the cookie butter trend and let me tell you… I understand the hype. The cookie butter is a really subtle flavor but makes your coffee SO much better. I love the Chobani Cookie Butter creamer, but also love the Califia Farms one.

Pumpkin

I used to despise pumpkin flavored anything. However…i recently gave it a try and it was the most amazing thing ever. I love the Chobani Pumpkin Spice creamer, but I also love getting the Pumpkin Spice latte from Starbucks or Dunkin in the fall.

Gingerbread

A gingerbread latte is always something that will put me in a winter mood. It’s a basic flavor that can really add to a coffee. I especially love when Starbucks has them!

Peppermint Mocha

In the winter and around Christmas time, a peppermint mocha is my go to. I love getting a peppermint mocha from Starbucks or even getting the creamer from Chobani.