Click Here If You Need A Change Of Perspective

The way I see it, when you’re upset, you need one of three things:

Alone Time Advice Comfort

Usually, unless asked for, advice rubs me the wrong way. Whenever someone is lecturing me while I’m upset, it just makes me more upset, no matter how sensible their advice is. This, of course, depends on the situation; but for me personally, I want comfort. Comfort allows me to feel as though my emotions are valid and that I am allowed to feel the way that I do. It lets me be sad about whatever I’m sad about without feeling as though I need to get over it immediately.

Sometimes, I really need that. I just need to sit there and know it’s going to be okay. But sometimes, I need to get up and get over it; and this isn’t easy when all I want is to be comforted. While this mindset isn’t terrible to have, it can become very negative. I only realized this when someone told me I can “be sad a rose bush has thorns, or be happy a thorn bush has roses”

The quote, “Be sad a rose bush has thorns, or be happy a thorn bush has roses,” presents a profound reflection on perspective and mindset. It illustrates how the same situation can create different reactions depending on how we choose to see it. A rose bush, traditionally associated with beauty and elegance, comes with the inevitable presence of thorns, which can hurt you. On the other hand, a thorn bush, which is naturally harsh and uninviting, surprises us with the gift of roses. The key takeaway is that life often presents us with dualities: beauty and pain, opportunity and challenge, joy and sorrow.

By focusing on the roses rather than the thorns, the quote encourages a positive outlook, inviting us to appreciate what is good in life despite the obstacles. It reminds us that we always have a choice in how we perceive circumstances. Choosing to see the roses represents an optimistic, solution focused approach, while focusing on the thorns might signify a more pessimistic or complaint driven perspective. In other words, this quote speaks to resilience and gratitude; finding beauty even in situations that might initially appear difficult or unpleasant.

Ultimately, it is a reminder that life is full of challenges, but within those challenges, there is often something valuable to be found if we are willing to look for it. This shift in perspective can transform how we experience the world, allowing us to find joy and meaning even amidst adversity.