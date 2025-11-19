Bentley Athletics is Channeling Main Character Energy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m just going to say it. School spirit at Bentley has never exactly been our thing. Most people couldn’t tell you when our teams play, and being an athlete doesn’t automatically make you “cool” like it does at other schools. For the past few years, campus spirit has been… well, nonexistent.

As someone who does care, that’s always been a little sad. Coming from such a small place I was so excited to go to a school where people show up for games, wear the colors, actually cheer. But for years, our bleachers have looked… empty.

And yet. This year feels different. Our sports are doing SO well and it really seems like the community is buying in.

The football team just won the NE10 Championship and got a bid to the NCAA playoffs, which is huge. And the game when it happened… The stands were packed, and not with a few parents and close friends, actually packed. Field hockey just got an NCAA bid, men’s soccer is winning games back-to-back, cross-country is medaling at conference, swim team is undefeated, volleyball is undefeated, basketball is nationally ranked; must I go on?

ON TOP OF THAT every team is raising money and awareness for causes like suicide prevention, interpersonal violence, breast cancer, mental health and more.

Maybe it’s the teams. Maybe it’s the energy. Or maybe we’re all just ready for something positive to focus on. Whatever it is, it’s nice to see the school pride and to see the athletes, who haven’t gotten the recognition they have worked so hard for, finally get it.

So yeah, Bentley might not be the loudest, the biggest, or the most spirited school. We might never be one of those schools who charge money to watch games and have fans paint their faces. But this year, we’re having a moment. Our main character moment.

And honestly? It’s about time.