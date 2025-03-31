The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Studying can sometimes be torturous and unfun, but it’s super important to study if you want to be successful. Here are some study tips to help you dominate the academic season and make the most of your study time:

1. Set Clear Goals

Break your tasks into smaller, achievable goals. Instead of just saying “study for accounting,” set goals like “complete practice problems for Chapter 5” or “review the last 3 lessons.”

2. Time Blocking

Organize your day with specific blocks of time dedicated to studying different subjects. Make sure to take short breaks (5-10 minutes) between each block to keep your brain fresh.

3. Active Learning

Rather than just passively reading your textbooks or notes, actively engage with the material. Try teaching concepts to a friend or using flashcards to test your knowledge. Personally, I love quizlet which makes little quizzes for you!

4. Use the Pomodoro Technique

Study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After 4 rounds, take a longer break of 20–30 minutes. This helps you stay focused and prevents burnout. This break can be a tiktok break, snack break, or even a little walk!

5. Prioritize Difficult Subjects

Tackle your hardest subjects or topics first when your energy is at its highest. It’ll feel less overwhelming than trying to deal with them when you’re tired. This can also mean do your most difficult or long tasks first.

6. Utilize Resources

Don’t hesitate to reach out to professors, tutors, or study groups when you’re stuck. Sometimes just hearing an explanation from a different angle can make a huge difference. Also utilize youtube videos which can also be helpful in explaining information.

7. Stay Organized

Use planners or digital tools to keep track of assignments, exams, and deadlines. Seeing everything laid out will help you avoid last-minute cramming. I recommend using outlook or an app on your phone called “Egenda.”

8. Healthy Habits

Keep your brain sharp by staying hydrated, eating well, and getting plenty of sleep. Studies show that regular physical activity can also improve memory and concentration.

9. Practice with Past Papers

Reviewing past exams is a great way to identify common question types and get comfortable with the exam format. It can also show you which topics you need to focus on.

10. Positive Mindset

Stay positive, even if you feel overwhelmed. A calm and confident mindset helps with retention and problem solving. Remind yourself that it’s okay to not have all the answers immediately.