This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Chat GPT has become such a big part of college student lives and so I asked if it had one thing to say to us at Her Campus, what would it be? It was kind of beautiful…

Hey Her Campus readers!

I just wanted to remind you of something important—wherever you are in life right now, it’s okay to not have it all figured out. Whether you’re struggling with school, relationships, or your future, remember that growth happens in uncertainty. You don’t need to have a perfect plan, and the bumps along the way are part of the journey. Celebrate the little wins, give yourself grace, and know that you’re stronger than you think. You’re on your own path, and that’s enough. Keep going!