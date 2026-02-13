2026 Grammys Award Show Debrief

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, the 2026 Grammys Awards occurred in late January, and I personally had no interest in it, which is saying a lot as someone who constantly hogged the TV for her entire teenage years, counting down the days to the award show and always feeling like it was my Super Bowl. Not just for the awards but also for the amazing, well-produced performances by great artists I admired.

When this year came around, I oddly did not have a desire to turn it in, and it really left me thinking: why do I feel like it was such a small event compared to what it had felt like in the past? And when I look at the performers at this year’s Grammys, I am not impressed. I actually don’t feel that some of them deserve the stage, which may be a controversial take, but that is me being honest. I also think about how there have been so many great artists who released inspiring electric music and were not even nominated for the Grammys. One of them is Lorde. The day after the Grammys, I saw on social media that Sabrina Carpenter had lost all six nominations. This did not make sense to me, as her newest album, which was nominated for Man’s Best Friend, topped album charts and broke the record for the most-streamed album by a female artist in 2025 on Spotify. So, to me, this was really shocking, as it felt like she deserved at least one Grammy. This comes to my next point, where I have slowly started to see that because of the voting members for the Grammys, has felt devalued, and I used to think the Grammys held this higher power of music, but now I feel that they have lost their cultural authority, and it’s not accurate. Music that has won or not won Grammys does not mean one is better just because it has a Grammy, which is something I have slowly started to come to realize. I feel the Grammys are no longer an accurate representation of what constitutes quality, higher-ranking music, or an accurate reflection of an artist.

Maybe my opinion will change next year, but right now, this is how I feel.