2025 Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Victoria Secret Fashion Show

The 2000s are back and the Victoria Secret Superbowl proves it all. Last Wednesday October 15th, the VS Fashion Show aired live on TV. PJs were on, candles were lit, and we were ready to see what this year’s it girls would bring to the stage. Biggest takeaway: the 2000s side parts are back and the bigger the hair the better the look.

Last year’s runway was a stage full of tight slipbacks styles, not what you would think of when envisioning the iconic Victoria Secret brand we all know and adore. Thankfully 2025 got the memo and stepped it up in the hair apartment. This year, there was not a slickback or ponytail in sight- the star of the show was the bombshell. Every model strutted down the runway with voluminous curls, dramatic blowouts, and effortless side parts to finish off their looks. After years of being influenced into sporty middle part slickbacks, Victoria Secret has brought the glamor back into the side part. After this show your pinterest board will soon be effortless voluminous curls and 2000s hairstyles adding the final finishing touches to any outfit lookbook.