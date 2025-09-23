Trying to Do It All (And Learning I Can’t)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, it feels like there’s this constant pressure to do everything: get involved on campus, take on leadership roles, do well in classes, build friendships, land internships, and make sure you’re having fun along the way. For me, that pressure has been real every year, but especially this year as a senior. I’ve always been the type of person who wants to say yes to opportunities, to be part of things, to not miss out. And honestly, I don’t regret it, because every activity, leadership role, or new experience I’ve taken on has brought something valuable into my life. I’ve gained skills, built relationships, and grown into a version of myself I never would have imagined back in high school.

At the same time, trying to “do it all” comes with its challenges. When you’re constantly moving between commitments, whether it’s a meeting, a shift at work, a class, or a practice, it can start to feel overwhelming. And at some point, somethings going to slip. Whether that’s a friendship, a grade, performance at work or in a sport: and that slip really hurts. No matter how much I want to, I can’t give 100% of myself to everything all the time. And accepting that is still very much a work in progress.

But even though it can be stressful, I wouldn’t trade the experiences I’ve had. Being involved on campus has helped me find my place here, and it’s given me friendships and memories that I’ll carry with me long after graduation. The challenge now is learning how to prioritize and recognize that while all of these commitments add value to my life, I also need to value myself and my time by prioritizing rest and the things I want to do just for fun.

Of course, knowing me, I’ll probably ignore all of this the next time I’m asked to do something else for someone… but hey, at least I can acknowledge it and I will try to take my own advice :)