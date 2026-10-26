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Pictures of Leaves
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Bentley | Life > Experiences

10 Fun Activities To Do This Fall

Reva Shandilya Student Contributor, Bentley University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the season change there are so many different, fun activities to do. Here are 10 fun activities to do this fall:

  1. Go apple picking 
  2. Go on a walk to see all the fall colors
  3. Do some baking whether that be pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pie, or any other fall baked goods
  4. Go to a pumpkin patch
  5. Carve pumpkins
  6. Get a pumpkin spice coffee
  7. Watch Halloween movies
  8. Get cider donuts
  9. Have a fall themed paint night
  10. Take cute fall pictures
Reva Shandilya

Bentley '29

Hey! I am at freshmen at Bentley University majoring in Finance and am very excited to be a part of Her Campus. I am from New Jersey and had written in my high school's newspaper all 4 years of high school. Except for writing I enjoy dancing, scrolling TikTok and listening in music!