This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
With the season change there are so many different, fun activities to do. Here are 10 fun activities to do this fall:
- Go apple picking
- Go on a walk to see all the fall colors
- Do some baking whether that be pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pie, or any other fall baked goods
- Go to a pumpkin patch
- Carve pumpkins
- Get a pumpkin spice coffee
- Watch Halloween movies
- Get cider donuts
- Have a fall themed paint night
- Take cute fall pictures