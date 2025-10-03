10 Fiction Reads I’ll Never Stop Recommending

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As a self-proclaimed bookworm, I love it when a story completely transports me. I love to read a little bit of everything, which means my bookshelf is full of historical fiction, romance, fantasy, and thought-provoking contemporary reads. If you’re looking to add to your TBR list, here are my all-time favorites:
- The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
A historical fiction masterpiece about two sisters navigating Nazi-occupied France. It’s heartbreaking and powerful, and it left me in tears in the best way.
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Equal parts murder mystery and coming-of-age tale, this book’s lush nature writing and haunting atmosphere completely pulled me in.
- The Moonlight Child by Karen McQuestion
Suspenseful and emotional, this one kept me on the edge of my seat. It’s perfect if you love a family drama with a mystery twist.
- The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
A modern classic that explores friendship, betrayal, and redemption. This book truly broke my heart but also reminded me of the power of forgiveness.
- The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
This Pulitzer Prize winner is devastating and eye-opening, shining a light on the horrors of a reform school in Florida. It’s a short read but packs a heavy punch.
- The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
A thought-provoking and hopeful story about life, regrets, and infinite possibilities. It’s one of those books that makes you pause and reflect.
- Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren
My favorite second-chance romance. Tender, nostalgic, and emotional. Such a realistic love story.
- November 9 by Colleen Hoover
Romantic, emotional, and surprising in all the right ways. You’ll finish it in one sitting.
- A Court of Thorns and Roses Series by Sarah J. Maas
If you love fantasy with swoony romance and epic worldbuilding, this series is for you. It’s addictive and unputdownable.
- One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
Set against the stunning backdrop of Italy, this book blends grief, magic, and self-discovery. It’s the perfect escape.