Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
stack of books
stack of books
Photo by Florencia Viadana from Unsplash
Bentley | Culture > Digital

10 Fiction Reads I’ll Never Stop Recommending

Skyler Moore Student Contributor, Bentley University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed bookworm, I love it when a story completely transports me. I love to read a little bit of everything, which means my bookshelf is full of historical fiction, romance, fantasy, and thought-provoking contemporary reads. If you’re looking to add to your TBR list, here are my all-time favorites:

  1. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
    A historical fiction masterpiece about two sisters navigating Nazi-occupied France. It’s heartbreaking and powerful, and it left me in tears in the best way.
  2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
    Equal parts murder mystery and coming-of-age tale, this book’s lush nature writing and haunting atmosphere completely pulled me in.
  3. The Moonlight Child by Karen McQuestion
    Suspenseful and emotional, this one kept me on the edge of my seat. It’s perfect if you love a family drama with a mystery twist.
  4. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
    A modern classic that explores friendship, betrayal, and redemption. This book truly broke my heart but also reminded me of the power of forgiveness.
  5. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
    This Pulitzer Prize winner is devastating and eye-opening, shining a light on the horrors of a reform school in Florida. It’s a short read but packs a heavy punch.
  6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
    A thought-provoking and hopeful story about life, regrets, and infinite possibilities. It’s one of those books that makes you pause and reflect.
  7. Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren
    My favorite second-chance romance. Tender, nostalgic, and emotional. Such a realistic love story.
  8. November 9 by Colleen Hoover
    Romantic, emotional, and surprising in all the right ways. You’ll finish it in one sitting.
  9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Series by Sarah J. Maas
    If you love fantasy with swoony romance and epic worldbuilding, this series is for you. It’s addictive and unputdownable.
  10. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
    Set against the stunning backdrop of Italy, this book blends grief, magic, and self-discovery. It’s the perfect escape.
Skyler Moore

Bentley '26

Hi!! I am Skyler, I am a Senior at Bentley University majoring Marketing! I am currently a Marketing member on the HerCampus E-Board and am so excited to keep writing, creating, and being involved in such an up-lifting community!