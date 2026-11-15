This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone who comes to my apartment knows I love to decorate. Every time a new person comes over, I’m proud to give them a tour of the various decor in our living room, kitchen, and my bedroom. In my bedroom, the walls are completely filled with a wide variety of things—a poster of Chappell Roan, postcards from the countries I’ve been to, and various collage images I selected from Pinterest that reflect my interests. My favorite, though, is one people often don’t notice—it’s an oval frame, depicting a poem. The poem is one that I wrote.

This past year, I submitted this particular poem to an annual poetry competition held by the San Antonio Public Library. To my surprise, my poem was selected, and I was invited to a celebration at an art museum downtown where the winners would read their poem and receive the published anthology. I was completely ecstatic. It wasn’t the first time I had a poem published, but I had never been to an event for it before, and it made me feel like a real, talented writer. The competition I submitted it for was for school-age children, eighteen and under, so I was just barely making the cut.

The day of the event, I went with my parents and received my copy. When I flipped through it, I realized I was one of three eighteen-year-olds to be selected. I was still honored, especially when they started the event and announced to us that they had looked at a few thousand poems and had selected only 68. But once the actual reading of the poems began, I started to feel a little embarrassed. Many of the kids who had been chosen were way younger than me, and that reflected in their poems, such as the little girl whose poem was about farting elephants. I kind of felt like a joke, like even though I had technically been selected, my poem was in the same category as a three-sentence poem written by a six-year-old. But my family was still very proud nonetheless, and would tell every minor acquaintance and even strangers about my poem.

When I graduated High School, my sister gifted me a framed version of the poem to put in my dorm. I started realizing that even though maybe almost all of the poems in that anthology were silly and maybe not very good (sorry, kids), at the end of the day, I had chosen to submit that poem, and it was selected. And that was something to be proud of. This experience taught me that as life goes on, and as my career as a writer furthers, there are certain to be disappointments. But it’s also taught me that I shouldn’t place value on my work based on the work of others that surround it. No matter whether I think others are worse or better, my work is still my creation, and I should be proud of it. It’s interesting to think that by the end of that event I was somewhat embarrassed, yet my poem didn’t change at all. It had the exact same words, the exact same meaning I poured into it. So when I see that poem on my wall, it’s not just a reminder of when I got it published in an anthology, but it reminds me of a poem that I genuinely love and am proud of.

This experience has just further solidified what creativity means to me. Being human is to create. Sometimes, what we create may not be particularly good in our own eyes or in the eyes of others, but there’s something so beautiful and undeniably human about what comes from our mind. It’s something that no one can take away from you. When we actively choose to use our imagination and put work into something, there is inherent value in that. After all, while the little girl who wrote about farting elephants and I may be different ages and at different levels in our writing, I’m sure that poem and her selection meant just as much to her as mine did to me. What we both did was use our own skill and uniqueness to create something, harnessing our own essence of humanity. Throughout human history, when the originality and uniqueness of individuals are suppressed, art is always still present. Even in the darkest moments in the world, humans refuse to stop creating. To create is in our very nature, and until the day the earth stops spinning, I’ll know that to be true.