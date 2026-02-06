This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anytime I tell a story that complements another, my mother always replies to me with the same response, “Have you told them that?” She has taught me since childhood that life is too short to hide the love you have for others because what does it benefit them to only hear good things once they have already passed?

With this, here is a letter to the girls who taught me what true love is.

I once believed that female friendships were never meant to be long-lasting. They’d fall apart, they’d branch off, but they never seemed to be long-term for me. That was until y’all came along. You all taught me what it means to show love and receive it back in return. You have helped me heal parts of me that I did not even realize the world had broken. You picked me up when I had fallen, carried me when I was weak, loved me when I was closed off, never dimmed my light, and spoke life over my hopes, dreams, and aspirations.

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a difficult time.” (Proverbs 17:17 CSB).

Many long for a love that they believe only a significant other can fill, but through my friends— my sisters — I have concluded that many of us undervalue the importance of friendship. The love that many of us seek is rooted in the desire to be understood, seen, and appreciated, and knowing this, why not look for this in the people we choose to spend our time with each day? These friendships of love, though beautiful, require a level of ugliness. To have friendships that penetrate deep, one must be willing to also share parts of themself that they often try to hide. Trust me, I know. That’s #Scaryyy But it is what makes way for true understanding. If you do not allow yourself to be seen, how will others ever know who you truly are?

Another thing that many of us forget about friendships is that we must also be willing to be a friend. People may show you love and kindness, but you can not abandon it the second you have to pull your weight. Your girl picked you up when you fell, don’t drop her when she stumbles. You ‘protected your peace’ and cut them all out of your life, but did you have to? Were they toxic, or did they require you to step up?

This year, I challenge everyone to thank the honorary brothers and sisters who show them love, be vulnerable in their friendships, and to others, become the friend they personally desire.

P.S. If I call you friend, I love you <3