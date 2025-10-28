Style Your Confidence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bright neon spandex, elastic, polyester, and nylon begging to see the athletic center and not the lecture hall. For reasons unknown to me, the social norm on Baylor campus is to be dressed head to toe in these non breathable materials. Maybe the weather influences this style choice, but I would argue everyone would be much better off in cotton and linens that allow air flow on hot and humid days.

Regardless of functionality, those that do not conform to these standards stick out. Looks and stares can make you rethink a bold outfit choice, but why would you want to blend in with a crowd who is different from you? Maybe you are from waco or texas or neighboring states with similar ideals, but isn’t it boring living day to day in outfits that don’t spark conversation. As a city girl from L.A I’m used to the weirder the better mentality. My own style can be tame compared to the eccentric people who flocked to the city in search of fame. No one “fits in” there, it’s a city that accepts everyone and anyone, celebrating differences. Here, I walk outside of my dorm to be immediately confronted by a local style norm I haven’t seen at any academic institute. Casual outer wear and not the conglomerate of style, color, textures I’m used to. Personally I find it much more exciting. Baylor is like a blank canvas where I stick out as a blob of color on the harsh white backdrop. Everyday is a new opportunity to pick an outfit my very religious roommates are scared of.

There are also positive reasons to be dressed up for class. You may have heard the common saying, “look good, feel good, do good”. This phrase is something I live by. I always feel more confident when I leave the house in something creative and true to my style. Breaking out of the Baylor bubble may not be easy for everyone. It is challenging to be comfortable with yourself, with your style, and with your differences. Sometimes I feel the weight of the stares, especially when wearing something more revealing and tight fitting. Being on a religious campus also influences the style here, outfits are more leaned back, conservative, and comfortable. There is nothing wrong with this, but when you stray from these themes I have found people to not be as friendly. I don’t want to fit into a box and I gravitate to like-minded individuals. Being true to your own personal style is how you find others like you.

I implore others to explore their own styles. Don’t feel compelled to fit in, to look a certain way, or to dull your spark. If those around you do not appreciate your authentic self, then guess what? You shouldn’t want to be around those people either. Life is too short to accept things the way they are. It is never too late to change directions. This is something I learned quite recently. I never imagined I would find myself here today on Baylor’s campus, when just two months ago I was on track to attend UCLA. But Baylor has something unique to offer, a new place that is ready for change. Stand out in the crowd by embracing your inner model. Every pathway is a runway when you walk with confidence and your head held high. Maybe you will inspire others to try something new or maybe you will meet another person that is drawn to your personal style.

How boring it would be if everyone wore the same thing.