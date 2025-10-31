Repeat History the Right Way: How to Correctly Integrate the 90’s into Your Daily Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Blakeley Potts

“We learn history so that it is not repeated.”

I am sure you all know this one. This phrase has plagued all of our history classes since we were in our elementary days. In these classes, we learn about terrible events that have happened such as wars or discrimination so that we can recognize fault in ourselves and grow as people. While this is true for historical events, what about for fashion? That is where things get tricky.

Walking around Baylor’s campus, one immediately gets a taste of the best decade: the 90’s, a fashion time mixing pot filled with rebellion and comfort. On campus, Audioslave, Nirvana, and Britney Spears course through students’ wired headphones while dressed in baggy jeans and baby tees. Students are now embracing the true spirit of grunge by ditching their bright colored clothing from their preppy phase and replacing them for a darker and neutral toned clothing palette. Not only has the 90’s brought out more neutrals in campus fashion, it has given way for a more rebellious way of dressing. More and more throughout Baylor’s campus are steering away from the status quo of dressing and experimenting more with their choices. Here below are the best and worst fashion pieces Baylor students have taken from the 90’s, so that you can know how to best integrate the decade into your own closet.

Worst:

Parachute style shorts AKA the Free People Shorts:

When I say Free People shorts, I bet you that you know exactly which pair I am talking about: the infamous The Way Home shorts. Yes, those with a waistband that spans to practically one’s breasts. The only thing I can think of when I see these shorts out in the wild is their resemblance to parachute pants. Even though MC Hammer could pull it off does not mean that we can. This shorter and more uncomfortable version of parachute pants needs to be retired for good.

The Weird Cousin That is Cargo Pants:

Think about it, cargo pants are basically the weird cousin to jeans. Random pockets in places no one would realistically put anything in just does not make sense. Also, they are just not flattering at all (unless of course you are a Hadid sister). There are so many different types of pants that are far better, and cargo pants are last on the totem pole. Venture into the world of pants and find a pair with a better silhouette.

Mainstream-ified Combat boots:

I know I am going to make some mad with this take, but the cargo boots need to be given back to the 90s for good. The quintessential staple has become so oversaturated that it is changing from the rebellious fashion choice it once had to a now mainstream piece. This is the exact thing that Kurt Cobain and many other members of the “grunge club” would have hated.

Best:

Baby Tees for Days:

There is just something so flattering and girly about baby tees. While I may be totally biased as my wardrobe is 99% baby tees, I think that they will always be the move. No matter the occasion-studying in Moody, getting coffee with friends, or going to class-you can always throw on this type of top for a cute finish to the look. Not only that, baby tees are so versatile with their lengths and neck cuts so you can always find the perfect fit.

Denim Denim!:



As soon as I saw the addicting Katseye’s Gap commercial, I knew denim was the “it girl” of 2025. While not on the Britney and Justin Timberlake level of head-to-toe denim, we are slowly integrating more denim into our lives. Denim instantly gives such a put together look even when you are dying inside from studying all night. No matter what style of denim is your favorite, adding more touches in your wardrobe is a full-proof way to always have something cute to wear.

Cool Girls Wear Ballet Flats:

In a campus full of Hokas and loud frat flip-flops, ballet flats are a breath of fresh air. I do not know what it is but every time someone wears ballet flats it just makes their outfit look a million times better and gives such a je ne sais quoi. Think the “effortlessly cool girl aesthetic” and supermodel Kate Moss. This piece is the perfect way to add the 90’s spirit to an outfit and give it a chic touch.