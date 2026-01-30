My Not So Artsy Start

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How becoming an art major changed my life.

In the beginning, my mind was always set on the sciences. I was on a one track path to pursuing astrophysics and became obsessed with how that career choice was going to set me up in life. I saw physics as a golden ticket to having the perfect adult life: a big house in a good area, an endless wardrobe to pull from, an expensive car, and a soundproof savings account that would allow me to retire early. Retirement was my idea of success. If I could retire in my mid fifties with a large sum of money to go travel the world, then that would mean that I had made it in life. I was so caught up in planning my retirement, that I forgot I was living.

Throughout high school, I maximized my schedule to take as many STEM courses as possible, biology, chemistry, calculus, many physics classes, and every club under the sun. After school hours I spent my time in the engineering workshop and computer lab slaving away in effort of learning skills that would prepare me for college. I was bound by the idea that if I did not get into and attend a top university, then I wouldn’t be able to follow my perfectly crafted road map to success. I canceled plans with friends, I spent four hours a day in the public library studying for physics and double that on weekends. I turned down all romantic interests because I thought dating would put me behind, I took practice exams for the ACT every week, and besides sleep and meals, I rarely took breaks. I prided myself on my ability to juggle all of my involvements while still being just as motivated and driven when I started. In my mind I never burnt out. Except when I did.

Every year when school ended and summer began, I would suddenly be left with nothing. I would realize I had no hobbies outside of school, even sports can’t be played alone, and so I would completely retract from friends and family, spending all of my time in bed watching shows/movies. After a couple of weeks, when I became utterly bored with life, I would turn down a more creative route. Suddenly in preparation for the new school year, I would customize all of my school supplies, alter old clothing, and even start planning the halloween costume I wanted to make. Making things would excite me and I would spend hours every day doing something creative. But, once the new school year started up again, I threw all of that to the side and kept my head in the books. In my mind, art was always a hobby and I severely looked down on those who wanted to pursue something outside of what I deemed to be a “reliable” degree. It wasn’t until the summer before college that I began to have doubts about my career. Thinking about the next four miserable years of work I had in front of me, I could no longer pretend to be enthralled by physics. I enjoyed the subject but I wasn’t obsessed with it in the way you have to be to study it.

That summer I rediscovered myself. I spent more time with my friends, I visited countries I’d never been to, and exposed myself to new pathways in life. Physics is great but it no longer makes me tick. I found so much more of myself in the arts, so after one semester of astrophysics I was certain it was time to make a change. I switched my major to Apparel Design & Product Development and I couldn’t be happier. Since spring semester has started, and I have begun to settle into my classes, I have felt more confident and hopeful about the future. I enjoy my day to day activities and never get too worried about where life will take me. It is important to plan for the future but it is also important to enjoy your teenage years. Explore every aspect of life and don’t put yourself in a box before you even know what life is about. I have met so many new people that I have made genuine connections with, through becoming actively involved in my different hobbies. Whether that is through HerCampus, Studio art, Design classes, and sewing, I have found my people and a new way of viewing the world. I have learned the importance of having a creative outlet for your thoughts and the value the art community brings to society. I can’t wait to see how I continue to change and grow in my new creative environment.