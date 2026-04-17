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sunset graduation photoshoot
sunset graduation photoshoot
Photo by Baim Hamif from Unsplash
Baylor | Life

I Blinked and Now I’m Graduating

Jernai Mosley Student Contributor, Baylor University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something surreal about realizing you are about to graduate. One minute you are stepping onto campus for the first time, trying to figure out where your classes are and what your professors expect from you. The next, you are checking deadlines for caps and gowns and hearing people ask what your plans are after graduation.

Somehow, it all moved faster than expected.

College is often described in terms of academics, but the experience goes far beyond that. It is the late nights spent studying, the friendships that formed in the most unexpected places, and the small moments that did not seem important at the time but ended up meaning everything. It is learning how to manage your time, your responsibilities, and yourself all at once.

And through all of it, we showed up.

Even on the days when motivation was low or things felt overwhelming, we kept going. That is something easy to overlook, but it matters. Growth does not always look big or obvious. Sometimes it looks like simply choosing to continue.

Now graduation is right around the corner, and with it comes a mix of emotions. There is excitement about what is next, but also uncertainty. For the first time in a long time, there is no clear path laid out. There is no syllabus and no set schedule, just choices.

That can feel intimidating, but it is also what makes this moment meaningful.

Graduating is not just about finishing college. It is about stepping into a new phase of life with everything you have learned along the way. It is about trusting that even if you do not have everything figured out right now, you will.

Because if college proved anything, it is that we are capable of more than we think.

So yes, it feels like it all happened in the blink of an eye. But every late night, every challenge, and every small win led to this moment.

And now, we are ready for whatever comes next.

Jernai Mosley

Baylor '26

Hi! I’m Jernai Mosley, a neuroscience major at Baylor University with a deep love for all things fashion and shopping. When I’m not studying the wonders of the brain, you’ll probably find me curating the perfect outfit, browsing my favorite stores, or treating myself to something cute because a little retail therapy never hurt anyone!

I’m a girly-girl through and through, and I believe in making life as soft and beautiful as possible. Whether it’s sipping on an iced latte, buying fresh flowers just because, or finding joy in the little things, I’m all about embracing my femininity while chasing my dreams.

I’m passionate about showing girls everywhere that you don’t have to choose between being smart and being stylish you can be both, unapologetically. Through my writing, I hope to be the big-sister energy you can count on whether you need advice, a confidence boost, or just someone to remind you that you deserve the best life has to offer.

So, stick around and join me as I balance neuroscience, self-love, and all things pink because life’s too short not to be unapologetically you.