This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot Girls Collect!

Oftentimes, the media portrays a girl who simply has a passion to collect as different or weird. This idea of a “weird girl” being a person who has a hobby is quite demoralizing to women of any age, but can be severely destructive to younger audiences that are still trying to figure themselves out. So,… as a fellow “weird girl”, I’m going to tell you about my collections and provide a basic breakdown on how to build a personalized assortment of trinkets from the ground up.

Smiski:

Smiski; a small, matte finish, glow-in-the-dark, green character, that is sold under the same company as sonny angels. These figurines are blind boxes, meaning you don’t know what position your purchase will be in, but it will be one of the 6 possibilities listed on the outside of each box. I first discovered these due to its popularity in Japan, which trickled into American media sites. I loved how simple their design was while still bringing a uniqueness to various spaces throughout my shelves. Smiskies also come in different collections, there are many series you can buy: series 1-4, toilet, bath, living, bed, yoga, cheer, museum, @work, dressing, exercising, moving, sunday, and birthday. All of these series are centered around living spaces, with some exceptions, but each design was created with the intention of these curious creatures to live around your home. They are unsuspecting and like to hide but if you look close enough you might just notice one glowing in a corner at night. I currently have five with the addition of a limited launch of hanging keychains, which is home to my favorite purse.

Hirono:

Along the same lines as smiski’s, I love to collect Hirono’s. Hirono’s are the main face of Pop Mart, a large online and brick & mortar distributor of many different figurines. These little guys are also sold in blind boxes and so you have no idea what you are going to get. Unlike smiski’s, hirono’s have a detailed backstory. Their character design is based on a tale of a little boy born under a crescent moon, and his curiosity towards the ancient world. Hirono explores the enchanted forests, forming bonds with different magical creatures. His curiosity eventually led him to discover that the heart of the forest was a crystal and instead of taking it, he became the protector. Each figurine encompasses this tale and adds to the whimsy of his design. Some of the more recent releases explore complex human emotions such as sadness, depression, and loss. This dark turn in Hirono’s story brings light to feelings often not expressed in collectible media. I have six different Hirono’s, predominantly from the two most recent releases: The Other One and Little Mischief. Seeing their wandering eyes that follow you from any angle, brings joy to my room.

How to Start:

It may seem that a collection can only contain something that is mass produced, based on my two examples above, but this is not the case. The first step to starting this hobby is brainstorming things you already enjoy. For example, I love wearing brooches and have had many passed down to me by my family, because of this I have collected many and tend to seek out new ones when going to vintage stores. Or, think of an activity that has many variations. If you like doing makeup, then cool new lipsticks could be something to collect. If you play a sport like tennis you can customize your grip, therefore different colored and patterned grips could become a collection. Maybe you are thinking “I don’t have any other hobbies to stem a collection off of”, well… consider your favorite color, field of interest, and personal style. Do you tend to buy things that correspond to a specific color? Do you like books on a certain topic? Do you dress similar to a distinct decade? Then good news! These are all collections in disguise. Whether you buy, make, splurge, save, or manifest a particular grouping of things, you have unknowingly created a personalized “weird girl” hobby that is unique to you.

Recap:

What is a collection?- Something completely personalized to an individual regardless of its popularity, rarity, or aesthetics. If you are one hundred percent authentic to yourself, then congratulations you are a collector!