Baylor | Life

He’s a 10 But He Can’t Cook

Kondwani Masamba Student Contributor, Baylor University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How is it that so many people get into college with nearly perfect SAT scores, 4.0 GPAs, 40+ previous college credits, and closets filled to the brim with all sorts of prizes and awards, yet when these same people are asked how to turn on the washing machine they blink twice and stare at you blankly? Our society has become so focused on getting their kids into college and striving for academic perfection but does not emphasize the acquisition of basic life skills. Yes, academics are important but so is knowing how to cook, knowing how to do laundry, and even knowing how to wake yourself up in the morning. Parents should place life skills at the same level of priority as one would place academic and future career success because both are important to thrive in not just college but throughout adulthood. If any adult with a child is reading this, please let it resonate with you not only for your child’s sake, but for the sake of their college peers; We are tired of your grown kid not being able to pick up after themself. 

Time to take a little shift on the ‘prepare your kids for adulthood train’. College students, please gather round and pretend that I am holding your hand as I say this. We can only blame our parents for so long before we ourselves must learn to do what needs to be done. Clock it! At the end of the day, college students are adults and adults must learn responsibility. Yes, Mom and Dad did not teach you how to use the wash and dryer, but YouTube exists, and Google is free. In other words, no one should be completely left in the dark about these sorts of things because there are so many resources available to teach you.

The big takeaway is this: prepare your life for excellence by acquiring basic life skills. 

Kondwani Masamba started as a writer on the Her Campus at Baylor editorial committee but now serves as the Marketing Director for the chapter. She works closely with the rest of the executive board to find creative ways to promote both Her Campus and women on campus. This former writer has won two Scholastic Art and Writing silver-key awards for her original poetry at the mere ages of 15 and 16. Writing has been apart of her life even before then, as she was awarded a gold and bronze medal at ages 12 and 11 at ACSI speech meets for her two original works. She is now pursuing a degree in International Studies on a Pre-Law track with hopes of finding a career in international law and negotiation. Despite the trials of being a college student, Kondwani decided to step outside of her comfort zone, join the marketing side of the Her Campus team, and in turn, impact the community around her through the continued celebration of creative women at Baylor!