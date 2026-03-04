She’s Having the Best Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Wait, she’s actually having a bad week… again. What are we gonna do about that?

First and foremost, what do you actually need in your backpack? Every book for every class? No. A piece of gum and some lipgloss? Absolutely. Whether you’re a commuter or you live on campus it is the absolute worst when you forget something and don’t have time to go back and get whatever it is you need, so here is your list, perfect for any day of the week. First and foremost, laptop and the charger. It is 2026 ladies, everything is online and you don’t wanna be the one walking around class asking if someone has an extra charger so you can take notes. While we’re on the topic of notes, you need colors. Studies show that color coding your notes strengthens neural connections, and it’s fun. Whether you’re using highlighters, felt tips, or something else you’ll need a notebook, my personal favorite is the 5 star recycled notebook. Now for the life savers: gum, for office hours after lunch, lipgloss, for any occasion, a hair tie for lab, and a pair of headphones when someone inevitably starts mowing the lawn mid study session.

Having everything in your bag is just the first step, next let’s talk about sleep and priorities, essential for a good week. It’s 9:00pm Sunday night, you have two exams this week, a group project, and an essay due and you feel utterly unprepared. You stay up late finishing your essay and then spend another hour studying. You don’t get to sleep until 1:30am and you have an 8:00am. Wake up, coffee, study, repeat… Wrong! Lets try that again, it’s 9:00pm and you make a quick outline, wash your face, drink some water and get to bed by 10:30. You wake up refreshed with a clear mind that’s ready to write, study efficiently and pay attention in class. Getting enough sleep is important, so let it be the thing that saves your week. You’ll be in a better mood and mindset to learn in classes so that you can have fun this weekend instead of reviewing material you were too tired to understand.

Now maybe something you haven’t heard before… Have fun and take breaks! Cramming, all nighters, and long study sessions are out, Pomodoro and interleaving are in. Taking breaks while studying prevents burnout and strengthens the learning process so don’t be afraid to try 50 minutes on 15 minutes yapping with your roommate and when you’re tired of chemistry don’t be afraid to switch to another subject. Just be careful, set timers to keep yourself accountable and don’t neglect your weaker subjects. When you’re hungry call a friend and get lunch together and don’t feel bad about it because you deserve a life outside of studying. Lastly, don’t worry, you’ve got this!

Good luck girls, and have a great week!