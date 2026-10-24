GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME, GIRL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A year ago, I didn’t understand football… like at all. I didn’t know the rules, couldn’t tell you what a running back was, and could maybe name five NFL teams on a good day. Today, I yell at my TV every time one of my fantasy football players is scoring under their projection, and I have pledged my allegiance to the Seattle Seahawks (who clearly won the Super Bowl because of me, their good luck charm).

Getting into football has made my fall semester much more interesting. There are games I look forward to watching and people I get to spend time with in doing so. There are players I love to root for (shout out Josh Allen) and against. I get to manage my fantasy team however I want, and then rub it in people’s faces when, unexpectedly, I have the most points in a week. It’s these little things that make my semester more exciting and entertaining.

Of course, being a football fan has its downsides– Women in sports tend to be overlooked and undermined, both as players and as fans. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that when a man assumes you don’t know ball, you show him you do… or you trick him into getting a better player on your fantasy team. A win is a win.

I never thought learning about a sport I didn’t care about for 19 years of my life would interest me this much, but here we are. So my advice to the girls is to find a team you like and get into the NFL if you haven’t already. Support your favorite players, get engaged in rivalries, and most importantly, yell at the refs when they make a completely fair call against your team– that’s what true fans do, right? Just make sure you choose your team wisely… You could end up like the Cowboys fans, and no one wants that.