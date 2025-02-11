The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter.

Do you smell that? That’s the smell of romance in the air. Sickening. Isn’t it? I’m joking but notice how I said romance and not love. Every year, around February, cupid works overtime shooting arrows at the hearts of many on or around Valentine’s Day, leaving some who were not already in relationships to seek out love or others who are single to feel as though they are missing out on this beautiful marketing tool of a holiday. This year, however, do not let that be you. On February 14th singles should find themselves spending time with their friends instead of seeking out a date. Why have a fleeting romance for the sake of societal standards when you could spend it with people who already care so deeply about you? The answer is simple: you should not. Let’s all try something different this year and celebrate Galentine’s Day instead. By celebrating Galentine’s Day, you get the pleasure of spending time with the people you enjoy with the added bonus of no one’s crusty son staring you down at some dimlit restaurant you would not ever return to on your own. Traditional Valentine’s Day also comes with often too many experienced pressures. First of all, the pressure of finding someone to go on a date with, the pressure of that person turning out to be the equivalent of hot garbage on a simmering summer day, the pressure of looking and acting in a respectable manner, and the pressure, or should I say seemingly impending doom, of possibly never seeing that person again. We must ask ourselves this year: ‘Should I really put myself through this annual cycle of unnecessary heartbreak?’ If your answer to this is no, congratulations! You have the pleasure of becoming the friend who instates the annual tradition of Galentine’s Day!

Do not know where to start? Have no fear, for I am here with a few ideas on how to make your first Galentine’s Day a huge success. This day of friendship can look any way you want it to look. If the girls are outdoorsy, have a field day playing whatever sports everyone enjoys. Maybe grab a picnic blanket and have a nice lunch on a field accompanied by some arts and crafts. More of an ‘air conditioning queen’? Say less. Host a movie night with pajamas, popcorn, and all. Bake some sweet treats, do some skincare, or have everyone attempt to paint a portrait of each other and see who is the most accurate. With all this being said, Galentine’s can be what you make it and does not require much money or stress. So….put on some aesthetic outfits, have some heart-shaped snacks, take some photos for the Insta, and spend time enjoying the love that is so often overlooked: the love of friendship. Men come and go, but real friends stick around for the long run. In fact, finding platonic relationships is arguably more vital for the soul than romantic ones because true friendship picks you back up when you have stumbled, sees you at your worst when you feel weak, and celebrates your victories in times of triumph.

All in all, this February let us all take time to appreciate the women in our corner and make it a day of friendship instead of a day of fake love and heartbreak.