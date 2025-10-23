Everything To Know About Rush Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, rush culture has been at the forefront of discussion, and you may be considering participating in Greek Life at Baylor. Here are a few tips on Baylor rush, including what to wear for each day of rush.

Rush Week: A Breakdown

One of the biggest differences in rush at Baylor is that it takes place in the spring semester, giving girls time to connect with chapters and meet active members. PNMs (Prospective New Members) arrive back at Baylor a week early from winter break and spend the week going through the rush process, which consists of different days dedicated to learning about different aspects of each chapter. Specifically, the week consists of Open House days 1 and 2, Philanthropy day, Sisterhood day, Preference day, and Bid day, and each day the PNM visits less chapters. One of the biggest aspects a girl will have in mind is her outfits. With 6 days of rush, it may be hard to decide what to wear.

Daily Outfit Guide

Day 1 and 2: Open House

Open house is the first two days of rush week, where PNMs will first learn about each chapter and its values. They are also the most casual days (definitely no PJs though!) For these days, girls will be provided a shirt to wear by Baylor Panhellenic, meaning you’ll want your outfit to stand out. Patterned jeans, a bright skirt, or even a standout hairstyle are all ways to make sure you are remembered by chapters.

Day 3: Philanthropy

On this day, each girl visits up to 7 chapter rooms instead of all 9, and they will learn about each chapter’s philanthropy and community service outreach. This day is a little more formal, think Sunday best or brunch with friends. A nice sundress or matching set would be great for this day, but make sure you are comfortable as you will be standing a lot.

Day 4: Sisterhood

On Sisterhood Day, a PNM will visit up to 5 chapter rooms and learn about their sisterhood and events. As for attire, this day is similar to day 3, but slightly more formal, think daytime wedding or a nice banquet. A cocktail dress with nice wedge heels would be perfect for this day–but don’t be afraid to wear a fun color or pattern as well.

Day 5: Preference Day

Preference day is when a PNM will only visit up to 2 chapter rooms, giving them time to hold deeper and more personal conversations with active members and reflect on which chapter they want to join. This day is also the most formal in attire. A nice, elegant midi/maxi dress is most common, not quite prom-level fancy. Think about what you will be most confident and comfortable in.

Day 6: Bid Day!

After a long week of rush, bid day is more casual and also very exciting as PNMs discover which chapter they will receive a bid from. A girl will also likely be provided a shirt from the chapter that they receive a bid from, meaning you’ll want to keep your outfit simple and comfortable.

Extra Tips

Even though rush week takes place in January, it can still get hot when you’re moving around to different chapter rooms. Make sure to bring things like a portable fan, oil blotting sheets, or some powder to keep any makeup intact. You’ll also want to make sure you break in your shoes if you plan on wearing heels. However, the most important thing about picking outfits for rush is confidence. Make sure your outfit is reflective of your personality and that you feel comfortable in it, and remember to have fun, take it easy, and be yourself.