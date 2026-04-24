Becoming the Side Quest Final Boss 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feel as though your life lacks whimsy? Not sure what to do with your friends? Always scrolling or spending money? Well, don’t I have something for you!!

Introducing the side quest bundle (also available in deluxe). For the simple price range of free ninety-nine to however much money ya got in the bank, you too could make your days a little less drab and a lot more fab.

Now that my little marketing spiel is over, I would like to speak more on the art of ‘side questing’. A side quest is a popular term used by mostly those under the age of 25 and refers to the participation in activities that are not tied to the main plot of the main character’s (your) storyline (daily life). It is not to be confused with terms such as dilly dallying, tomfoolery, or procrastination, for none of these fully encapsulate the magic that comes with true side questing.

To better explain what a side quest is, I shall provide some examples. A side quest may include but is not limited to: Coaching an IM game, going to on-campus meetings for the free eats, going to a sports game dressed rich enough to own the team (totally not sharing my past endeavors), or going on an adventure on a mundane day with the girls/boys. In other words, a side quest can be as random as you would like, but what gives it its spark is that it cannot be planned!!! Mhm, go ahead and put that planner down.

The time in which a side quest shall be conducted can be added to the Google Calendar, but the quest itself must contain a level of spontaneity. During my short advertisement at the beginning of this read, note that I promised ‘drab to fab’, and do you know what makes life become drab??? Once the days start to look a little too structured and a lot more repetitive. Buttt with a little flexibility matched with some chic creativity, a fabulous time can be had!

If you got a little lost from this, just keep this phrase in mind. You not the birthday, you the main character, so start side questing today!!!