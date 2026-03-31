Becoming the First: What Baylor’s President Taught Me About Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, Women’s History Month invites us to look back at the women who changed the world. We learn their names, celebrate their achievements, and honor the ways they made space for others. But what we do not always realize is that history is not only something we look back on. It is something we are living in right now.

That is what I realized when I sat down with Baylor University’s president.

Dr. Linda Livingstone is the 15th president of Baylor and the first woman to ever hold this position, serving since June 1, 2017. While that title alone carries significance, what stood out most during her interview was not just her accomplishments, but the story behind them.

Before she became a university president, she was a young woman from Perkins, Oklahoma. She grew up in a competitive, athletic household with two brothers and experienced life as the middle sister. These early experiences helped shape her resilience and determination, qualities that would later define her leadership.

Her academic journey reflects that same perseverance. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, followed by a Master of Business Administration, and eventually a Ph.D. in management and organizational behavior. Each step required commitment, discipline, and a willingness to embrace challenges, something she later emphasized as essential for growth.

When discussing her role as president, she made it clear that there is no typical day. Her schedule is constantly changing, filled with travel, meetings with leadership teams, and time spent engaging with students and the campus community. Despite the demands of her position, she consistently returns to one central idea: her work is driven by the students.

She shared that everything is possible because of them, highlighting a leadership approach centered on service rather than status. This perspective is particularly meaningful during Women’s History Month, as it reflects a broader truth about impactful leadership. The women we celebrate are not only defined by what they achieve, but by how they uplift others along the way.

Beyond her professional life, Dr. Livingstone spoke about how personal experiences have shaped her perspective. Becoming a mother deepened her sense of empathy and strengthened her ability to listen and understand others. These qualities have influenced how she leads, reinforcing the importance of compassion and awareness in positions of responsibility.

Her advice to women was both simple and powerful. She encouraged women to take on difficult challenges, explaining that growth often comes from stepping outside of one’s comfort zone. Through those experiences, she believes individuals discover what they are truly passionate about.

Equally important was her emphasis on authenticity. She stressed the importance of being authentic and not trying to conform to expectations that do not align with who you are. In a world where women are often pressured to fit into predefined roles, this message serves as a reminder that true leadership comes from embracing one’s identity rather than altering it.

Dr. Livingstone’s story represents more than a personal achievement. It reflects a larger shift in what leadership looks like and who has the opportunity to lead. Her position as Baylor’s first female president is not only a milestone for the university, but also an example of progress that continues to inspire future generations.

Women’s History Month is not only about recognizing the past, but also about acknowledging the present and looking toward the future. Conversations like this remind us that history is still being written, and that the actions and decisions made today will shape what is remembered tomorrow.

For students, especially young women, her journey serves as a powerful example. It shows that leadership is not defined by a single moment, but by a series of choices, challenges, and commitments to growth.

In that sense, Women’s History Month is not just about celebrating history.

It is about becoming it.

Jernai Mosley