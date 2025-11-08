A Journal From Your Future Lawyer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“College is the best 4 years of your life” is something my mom used to say and I would roll my eyes, as studying for hours and not having my mom by my side was not my definition of fun.

However, when the flight attendant asked me where my parents were when I boarded the plane back in August, something clicked. A weird mix of excitement, freedom, and nerves all combined as I had no clue what I would expect as I stepped off the plane.

5:45 am: Walking Up is NOT for the weak

Do not be fooled, I am NOT a morning person, but when I am, I will make it the most astidic and enjoyable experience possible.

“Beep, beep, beep,” my alarm and I have a love-hate relationship. Awakening me from my dream stage and placing me into reality is never exactly fun.

But I pull back my curtains and let the Texas light from outside seep through my shades, illuminating my pictures of my family hanging on the wall. The soft orange glow from my LED lights allows my eyes to adjust to the light, and SZA creates the ambiance that today is going to be a good day.

6:00 am: Early Bird Gets the Worm

I stumble outside, warm air hitting my face, and I smile. I am no longer in New York; here, winter doesn’t exist.

Running is a habit I picked up in high school and continued in college. Something about running along the river, seeing the sun rays peak through the trees, the birds beginning to sing, the emptiness of campus before my long day gives me a much-needed peace before the day.

7:30 am: Do NOT Talk to me Before Coffee

If I could give a TED Talk on anything, it would be breakfast. The endless array of options, the colorful yet simple arrangement of food on the plate, the smell of fresh bagels and eggs – mmmmmm.

But the best part is the art of the espresso. From grinding the beans, pressing the grounds down with the tamper, and watching the espresso drip into my mug gives me literal chills. This is my holy grail.

8:00 am: Setting my Foundation

“In the ways of your testimonies I delight as much as in all riches” Psalm 119:14. While coffee is a must, so is reading my Bible. Centering myself back on my original purpose and mission in life is essential, especially in college, where everyone’s goal is to make a name for themselves and be someone. So, reminding myself of just how powerful and holy God is allows me to see him moving and piecing together the parts of my life.

9:00 am-1:45 pm: Consider my Busy

From being employed and organizing events on campus, being a Political Science & Professional Writing and Rhetoric pre-law major, and spending time with my friends in between all of that keeps me always on the go.

Yeah, college is a lot sometimes, but learning is something that has always been fun for me. I often find myself engaged in class discussions and learning about all the new ways of thinking.

1:45 pm-3:30 pm: “deep sigh”

These are the hours I take to prepare myself for the following hours to come. In these hours, I make sure that I have eaten food that I have energy, and that I can focus. I normally try and do some work in these hours and reread the case our moot court class was given in August.

3:30 pm-5:45 pm: From 19-year-old to 35

These next hours are one of my favorite parts of the day because it’s here and only here when I am not a 19-year-old college student but a practicing lawyer defending a client. Moot Court is an incredible opportunity where the class gets a case in the summer and studies case law regarding the issue for 5-6 months. Then you get chosen for tournaments and speak in front of a panel of judges as they grill you with facts and questions to pick apart your argument. This is what real lawyers do when they appear in front of the Supreme Court.

While this might be someone’s nightmare, for me, it’s the best thing ever. It’s been my dream to be a lawyer one day; however, that day is getting closer and closer the older I get.

6:00 pm-10:00 pm: Freedom!

The best part of college is the random activities I do with my friends. For late-night sweet treat runs, having running competitions, watching movies, and karaoke, each day, I have no clue what to expect. In between that time, I also study as GPA is something I care a LOT about.

10:30 pm: You’re Getting Ghosted

It is at this hour that I become a ghost; no one will be able to get a hold of me, I am MIA. That is because I am normally getting ready for bed and sleeping. My sleep is important to me as I can not function the next day if I only get a few hours to rest.