This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bath chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a new show to watch? If you’re a fan of the occult, high-energy, chilling horror, and a blurred line between warped reality and the paranormal, you should not be a stranger to Yellowjackets. Let me convince you why.

The general storyline follows a girls’ football team in the fictional town of Wiskayok, New Jersey, and the tragedy that strikes when they are left stranded in the Canadian wilderness for 19 months after their plane crashes on the way to nationals.

But while the show takes a disaster that undoubtedly leaves physical and emotional scarring and demonstrates the expected outcomes of death, significant injury, bereavement and loss, it additionally manages to examine the growth of a society when it is not nurtured and coddled by the modern (1990s) world.

I personally love a good review of sociological phenomena through a lens, and it is certainly interesting to see the adaptation to such an abruptly traditional lifestyle. If, like me, you are fascinated with much of the sociological and criminological aspects of our world, you may ask yourself questions. Why are there different roles we now fall into? What happens if you take away punishment and cannot promise any legal consequence? The show becomes a fictional case study of the age-old question… What happens when there are no rules? We expect nothing but cooperation, communication and civilised agreement from seemingly the ‘best team in the state’. Yet if we strip them of their usual surroundings and put them in a position where they have nothing to fall back on, how naturally does teamwork come to them?

We are left in a perpetual state of confusion in which we ask ourselves which events are group psychosis, developing mental health conditions or supernatural forces. It can feel as though we aren’t sure what is real or a product of paranoia. But how reliable is your perception truly if you are influenced by a group collective of fear and frightening isolation? What do you start to believe in? Admittedly, I’m just asking question after question, but it is precisely that uncertainty that makes the show so captivating.

A mysterious and ubiquitous presence looms over the girls, the identity of which is unknown. Ghosts, spirits, the wilderness, paranoia, dehydration, starvation. Doubt clouds the team’s minds, and we are shown the gradual progression towards this paranormal explanation taking over the members’ belief systems. Some have more will to believe than others. I mean, how suggestible can you become when you’ve been completely cut off from reality?

There is also a look into representing trauma responses when we are transported fleetingly between two timelines and can see into the survivors’ futures. Can you pretend nothing happened and move on with life? Maybe you dwell and become consumed with grief and depression and turn to coping mechanisms such as drugs and alcohol. Or you could remember your time positively as a character arc for you, that helped you develop the skills you have today. However different the response, there is always common ground, and that is the fear of what happened in the wilderness becoming public information. The major plotline of the future timeline is to do anything to keep the past a secret. No one can know what occurred out there. We are plunged into their panic before we even know what happens in the wilderness, which again leads us to question. Common theme, huh?

Of course, the show offers much more than hypotheticals and existentialism. It’s also just a really entertaining premise and, though you would expect it to be, it’s not entirely morbid. We are blessed with genuinely good queer representation (though of course, the entire fandom has still created their own headcanons, some of which we will continue to desperately scan for proof of next season) and an entire show that centres around women. I can promise that, although there is prominent gore and devastation, there is a twisted light-heartedness.

The show handles complex female characters in a way that it feels as though many directors have found profoundly difficult – except David Lynch, of course. Speaking of which, there are occasional Lynchian references to the sharp-eyed fanatics out there. It is up to you to excuse behaviours and decide what you find inherently good and bad. Season 3 led to a mass hatred of one specific character, although heinous crimes have been committed by essentially every one of them. Aside from that, there is no solid opinion on the characters in the way the fandom views them compared to the classic hateable archetypes such as Joffrey in Game of Thrones.

If I have swayed you towards watching the series, do so under a blanket, but remember to form your own opinions and keep an open mind.